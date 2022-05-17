Paid Parking
The 2022 paid parking season will begin on Friday, May 27. Similar to 2021, a variety of free and paid options will be available this summer for visitors, locals, and employees, along with the free and frequent trolley service connecting the parking structure with the heart of downtown.
Eight parking areas will require payment this summer between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily (Monday – Sunday):
● Town Hall lot
● Bond Park (in front of Town Hall and in the on-street areas on Elkhorn Avenue and Park Lane)
● East Riverside lot
● Riverside lot
● Virginia lot
● Wiest lot
● Post Office lot
● Tregent lot
The remaining public parking in Estes Park will continue to be free, including 11 parking areas downtown and the parking structure located at 691 N. St. Vrain Ave / US 36. The parking fee in all paid areas will remain at $2 per hour. The 2022 Downtown Parking handout, which includes a map of all free and paid parking areas, payment options, and electric vehicle charging information, can be found at estes.org/parking.
Daily parking for those with Americans with Disabilities (ADA) placards, Disabled Veterans (DV) or Purple Heart license plates is always free, for any length of time, in any public parking space. Free, time-limited spaces are also available for those visiting Town Hall (on the Bond Park side, near the Police Department and public restroom entrance), and the number of free, time-limited customer spaces at the Post Office has doubled. Spaces identified for Estes Valley Library patrons will continue to be free, and the time-limit for those spaces has increased from one hour to two hours to better accommodate library programming.
A number of improvements to the paid parking program are planned for this summer, in response to data collected during the 2021 summer season and feedback provided by locals, visitors, and the business community. Improvements include:
● Reducing the daily hours of operation for paid parking to 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (versus 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in 2021)
● Improved in-lot signage, including refined messaging for payment options, more pedestrian-level signs, enhanced motorcycle parking signage, and Post Office customer parking signage.
● Extension of free Wapiti Wi-Fi into all paid parking areas, to assist with the mobile payment experience and as an investment in the downtown experience.
● Five new pay stations placed in strategic locations to reduce transaction and wait times.
● The Parking vehicle (“Peep”), which collects parking data and informs the Estes Parking app, will be vinyl-wrapped white (instead of yellow) and the exterior warning light bar will only be used for safety purposes.
● Adjusting field staff uniforms to add personal touches and an “information” versus “enforcement” look.
● New features have been added to the Estes Parking mobile app, which is available for free download on both Apple and Android devices. Mobile app users can view nearby real-time parking availability; link directly to their preferred mapping app to access the desired lot; and connect directly to mobile payment options and more.
2022 Parking Permits are still available for purchase or registration at estes.org/parking. Individuals eligible for permits include downtown residential or rental property owners, downtown employees, and those with marked commercial vehicles. Locals and residents (as defined by those who live in the Estes Park School District boundary) are eligible for a free Local 60-Minute permit that will provide the holder with 60 minutes of parking each day in any public parking space.
Free Shuttles
The Town’s free shuttle system, Estes Transit, will also begin part of its seasonal service on Friday, May 27. The Red Route, served by the Town’s electric trolley, will serve 10 stops along Elkhorn Avenue: from the Estes Park Visitor Center to just east of The Maxwell Inn and then back to the Estes Park Visitor Center. Trolley service will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The remaining Estes Transit routes (Gold, Blue, Brown, and Silver) will begin daily service on July 1, with the Green (Express) Route beginning weekend-only service on July 2. The complete 2022 Estes Transit schedule and map, including route times, service dates and stops, can be found at estes.org/shuttles.
For more information about parking in downtown Estes Park, please visit estes.org/parking; transit information can be found at estes.org/shuttles. Questions may also be directed to the Public Works Department at 970-577-3587 or publicworks@estes.org.
