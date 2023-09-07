Get your tickets today for the 47th annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival in Estes Park, Colo. This year’s festival is dedicated to its late founder, Dr. James Durward, who passed away in May. After 43 years at the helm of the festival, Dr. Durward passed the leadership torch to his daughter, Peggy Young. Thanks to Young and the Durward family, Dr. Durward’s legacy will live on for years to come.
Join us to find out what keeps Coloradans coming back for more family fun every year. The festival has something for everyone – featuring, world class Scottish Highland Athletic competitions, hurling demonstrations, Irish and Highland dance performances, dog exhibitions, folk and rock musical performances, Scottish and Irish food, drinks and crafts. Attendees can participate in a Scotch Whiskey tasting seminar Friday through Sunday and enjoy North America’s largest Celtic parade on Saturday morning that runs through the heart of Estes.
The Estes Park International Tattoo – one of the largest and longest established military music displays in the United States – will take place during the Festival on Friday and Saturday evening.
The Festival is a Colorado nonprofit and has been a top attraction and highlight in Estes Park for 47 years. The Festival needs your help to keep going for generations to come. There are several ways to help. Purchase tickets to this year’s Festival and Tattoo or make a donation via the Festival website. Your donation is tax deductible.
The Festival takes place Friday, September 8th to Sunday, September 10th, 2023. Festival open: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.
Festival Parade in downtown Estes on Elkhorn Ave.: 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 9th
Estes Park International Tattoo: 7:30 p.m. on September 8th and 9th
Estes Park Folk Concert: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8th
Estes Park Ceilidh Rock Concert: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th
The fun takes place at the Estes Park Event Complex, 1209 Manford Avenue Estes Park.
Order tickets today. Visit ScotFest.com. Children five and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
