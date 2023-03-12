It’s time to break the ice and get the chilly party started. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of the fun-filled weekend, from how to get around to where to park to what to do and when.
A schedule that is to die for
Frigidly-fun live music, events and quirky games are planned starting on Friday and ending on Sunday. Here’s the breakdown.
Friday
Games and drinks at The Barrel, all day
St. Patrick’s Day cocktails and Irish whiskey tastings, games and live music by Say Uncle are planned throughout the day.
Icebreaker Kickoff. Bond Park, 4-7pm
Rock out to a free show by Chain Station and A-Mac & The Height and grab food and drink from the surrounding food trucks. The show lasts until 7pm.
St. Patty’s Day Beer Mile(ish), Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co, 4pm
It’s a pub crawl race with beer!
The Royal Blue Ball. The Stanley Hotel, 7-11pm
A staple of Frozen Dead Guy Days, this year, the ball is at The Stanley Hotel and features performances by The Polish Ambassador, Eddie Roberts & Friends and Evanoff.
Irish Wake. Cousin Pat’s Pub & Grill, 7-11pm
Live music from Tahosa.
One Foot in the Grave. Lonigans Nightclub & Grill, An Irish Pub. 5:30-11pm.
Enjoy dinner and music by Nick Wagner, then dance to the tunes of the Mountain Town Rockers.
Saturday
The main event. Estes Park Events Complex, 12-9:30pm
A live music lineup of national and Colorado bands will play all day while teams of pallbearers compete in the iconic coffin races and festival goers take part in the Frostbite Fashion Show and whacky games like a brain freeze contest, frozen t-shirt contest, newly dead game, frozen head bowling and a pie toss game. Don’t miss the hearse graveyard!
Band Schedule
Living Room Band 12-1pm, Ice Stage
The Pamlico Sound 12:15-1:30pm, Outdoor Stage
Banshee Tree 12:30-1:45pm, Fire Stage
Flash Mountain Flood 1:30-2:30pm, Ice Stage
Shakedown Street 2:15-3:30pm, Fire Stage
Brothers of Brass 3-4pm, Outdoor Stage
Cycles 3-4:15pm, Ice Stage
Toubab Krewe 4-5:15pm, Fire Stage
A-Mac & The Height 4:45-6pm, Ice Stage
Tejon Street Corner Thieves 5:15-6:15pm, Outdoor Stage
Bill & Jilian Nershi w/ Jason Hann 5:45-7:15pm, Fire Stage
Magic Beans 6:30-7:45pm, Ice Stage
The Drunken Hearts 6:45-8pm, Outdoor Stage
Kyle Hollingsworth Band 7:45-9:15pm, Fire Stage
Break Science 8:15-9:30pm, Ice Stage
Tenth Mountain Division, 8:30-9:30pm, Outdoor Stage
Game Schedule
Brain Freeze Ice Cream Eating Contest 1-1:30pm and 4-4:30pm, Ice Stage
Newly Dead Game 1:45-2:25 and 3:30-4pm, Fire Stage
Frozen T-shirt Contest 2-2:30pm, Ice Stage and 6:15-6:45, Outdoor Stage
Frostbite Fashion Show 6-6:30pm, Ice Stage
Frozen Dead Head Bowling all day lon
Coffin Races 4-5:15pm, Outdoor Stage
Thick n’ Thawed Brrrrrrlesque Show. Lonigans Nightclub & Grill, An Irish Pub, 8pm
Denver’s Burlective is coming to Estes Park for an inaugural show that is sure to threaten to melt the ice.
Live music by Electrik Flannel. Cousin Pat’s Pub & Grill
Sunday
Bands & Bloodys Brunch, various locations around town
Relax after a fun-filled weekend with live music, food and drink at one of the Bands & Bloodys brunch locations around town. From food trucks to sit down restaurants there is something for every taste. Including musical tastes. Find one (or more!) that is right for you.
Brunch & Co. – The Pearl Street Stompers
Delicious brunch in an elegant, homey atmosphere.
Lumpy Ridge Brewing – The Abear Brothers
This is where you can have the official Frozen Dead Guy Days beer one more time.
Bird & Jim – Cory Simmons
Modern mountain dining from an ingredient driven kitchen. Music from 11:30am to 1:30pm.
The Barrel – Sasha Stone Band
All-day fun. Don’t miss the bloody mary bar, the dead guy pool tournament or the chance to make frozen creations with Creativity Cabin. Plus food trucks all day long.
The Post – Eric Holberg & Cole Rudy from Dragondeer
Southern comfort food and live music from 11am - 2pm.
Avant Garde Aleworks – Stephen Castle
Enjoy beermosas all day and food from Dill's Maine Lobster Shack from 12-6pm. Music from 1-3pm.
The Bull PIn – Good Time Johnny
Bowling, brunching and psychedelic funk from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The Dunraven – Morrigan & Ryan Flick
Stunning views of Lake Estes and brunch from 10:30am-3pm.
Latitude 105 Alehouse – Peak2Peak
Excellent food and drink and a band that plays the best of the Grateful Dead and fun improvisational jams starting at 10am.
Cousin Pat’s Pub & Grill – Really Most Sincerely Dead Band
A locally loved band, pool and great food from 11:30-1:30pm.
Polar Plunge. Coffee on the Rocks, 12-3pm
This lively fan-favorite Frozen Dead Guy Days event benefits the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center’s Be a Giving Guest Program. Each $10 entrant fee will benefit the program while watching is free. There will be live music, an outdoor bar, a beer pong tournament, a costume contest and giveaways for both those brave enough to take the plunge, and for those there for the merriment, to enjoy.
Frosty Balls! Drag Queen Bingo. Lonigans Nightclub & Grill, An Irish Pub, 12-2pm
The Complete Meltdown. The American Legion Post 119, 12-5pm
Live music from Nick Wagner, The Lost Penny Duo and Chili Powder, games and activities for children of all ages.
All Weekend at the Historic Park Theatre
Psychic Readings, haunted tours, ghost hunts and showings of Night of the Living Dead.
Special offers
Estes Park businesses are rolling out the icy carpet with exclusive specials available for the festival weekend only! Take advantage: https://bit.ly/FDGDoffers.
How to get around
Free shuttles are running continuously between participating hotels and event locations Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Find the maps on FrozenDeadGuyDays.com.
Where to park
Parking is free on Friday at the Estes Park Events Complex and Estes Park Parking Garage. On Saturday, parking and a free shuttle is available at the Estes Park Events Complex ($15), Estes Park High School ($10) and for free at the Estes Park Parking Garage. Proceeds from parking benefit the Estes Park High School Band. A parking map is available on FrozenDeadGuyDays.com.
Where to eat
Find a complete list of restaurants at VisitEstesPark.com.
Need last minute tickets or information on the go? Visit FrozenDeadGuyDays.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.