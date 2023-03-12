Frozen Dead Guy Days

It’s time to break the ice and get the chilly party started. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of the fun-filled weekend, from how to get around to where to park to what to do and when.

A schedule that is to die for

Frigidly-fun live music, events and quirky games are planned starting on Friday and ending on Sunday. Here’s the breakdown.

Friday

Games and drinks at The Barrel, all day

St. Patrick’s Day cocktails and Irish whiskey tastings, games and live music by Say Uncle are planned throughout the day.

Icebreaker Kickoff. Bond Park, 4-7pm

Rock out to a free show by Chain Station and A-Mac & The Height and grab food and drink from the surrounding food trucks. The show lasts until 7pm.

St. Patty’s Day Beer Mile(ish), Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co, 4pm

It’s a pub crawl race with beer!

The Royal Blue Ball. The Stanley Hotel, 7-11pm

A staple of Frozen Dead Guy Days, this year, the ball is at The Stanley Hotel and features performances by The Polish Ambassador, Eddie Roberts & Friends and Evanoff.

Irish Wake. Cousin Pat’s Pub & Grill, 7-11pm

Live music from Tahosa.

One Foot in the Grave. Lonigans Nightclub & Grill, An Irish Pub. 5:30-11pm.

Enjoy dinner and music by Nick Wagner, then dance to the tunes of the Mountain Town Rockers.

Saturday

The main event. Estes Park Events Complex, 12-9:30pm

A live music lineup of national and Colorado bands will play all day while teams of pallbearers compete in the iconic coffin races and festival goers take part in the Frostbite Fashion Show and whacky games like a brain freeze contest, frozen t-shirt contest, newly dead game, frozen head bowling and a pie toss game. Don’t miss the hearse graveyard!

Band Schedule

Living Room Band 12-1pm, Ice Stage

The Pamlico Sound 12:15-1:30pm, Outdoor Stage

Banshee Tree 12:30-1:45pm, Fire Stage

Flash Mountain Flood 1:30-2:30pm, Ice Stage

Shakedown Street 2:15-3:30pm, Fire Stage

Brothers of Brass 3-4pm, Outdoor Stage

Cycles 3-4:15pm, Ice Stage

Toubab Krewe 4-5:15pm, Fire Stage

A-Mac & The Height 4:45-6pm, Ice Stage

Tejon Street Corner Thieves 5:15-6:15pm, Outdoor Stage

Bill & Jilian Nershi w/ Jason Hann 5:45-7:15pm, Fire Stage

Magic Beans 6:30-7:45pm, Ice Stage

The Drunken Hearts 6:45-8pm, Outdoor Stage

Kyle Hollingsworth Band 7:45-9:15pm, Fire Stage

Break Science 8:15-9:30pm, Ice Stage

Tenth Mountain Division, 8:30-9:30pm, Outdoor Stage

Game Schedule

Brain Freeze Ice Cream Eating Contest 1-1:30pm and 4-4:30pm, Ice Stage

Newly Dead Game 1:45-2:25 and 3:30-4pm, Fire Stage

Frozen T-shirt Contest 2-2:30pm, Ice Stage and 6:15-6:45, Outdoor Stage

Frostbite Fashion Show 6-6:30pm, Ice Stage

Frozen Dead Head Bowling all day lon

Coffin Races 4-5:15pm, Outdoor Stage

Thick n’ Thawed Brrrrrrlesque Show. Lonigans Nightclub & Grill, An Irish Pub, 8pm

Denver’s Burlective is coming to Estes Park for an inaugural show that is sure to threaten to melt the ice.

Live music by Electrik Flannel. Cousin Pat’s Pub & Grill

Sunday

Bands & Bloodys Brunch, various locations around town

Relax after a fun-filled weekend with live music, food and drink at one of the Bands & Bloodys brunch locations around town. From food trucks to sit down restaurants there is something for every taste. Including musical tastes. Find one (or more!) that is right for you.

Brunch & Co. – The Pearl Street Stompers

Delicious brunch in an elegant, homey atmosphere.

Lumpy Ridge Brewing – The Abear Brothers

This is where you can have the official Frozen Dead Guy Days beer one more time.

Bird & Jim – Cory Simmons

Modern mountain dining from an ingredient driven kitchen. Music from 11:30am to 1:30pm.

The Barrel – Sasha Stone Band

All-day fun. Don’t miss the bloody mary bar, the dead guy pool tournament or the chance to make frozen creations with Creativity Cabin. Plus food trucks all day long.

The Post – Eric Holberg & Cole Rudy from Dragondeer

Southern comfort food and live music from 11am - 2pm.

Avant Garde Aleworks – Stephen Castle

Enjoy beermosas all day and food from Dill's Maine Lobster Shack from 12-6pm. Music from 1-3pm.

The Bull PIn – Good Time Johnny

Bowling, brunching and psychedelic funk from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The Dunraven – Morrigan & Ryan Flick

Stunning views of Lake Estes and brunch from 10:30am-3pm.

Latitude 105 Alehouse – Peak2Peak

Excellent food and drink and a band that plays the best of the Grateful Dead and fun improvisational jams starting at 10am.

Cousin Pat’s Pub & Grill – Really Most Sincerely Dead Band

A locally loved band, pool and great food from 11:30-1:30pm.

Polar Plunge. Coffee on the Rocks, 12-3pm

This lively fan-favorite Frozen Dead Guy Days event benefits the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center’s Be a Giving Guest Program. Each $10 entrant fee will benefit the program while watching is free. There will be live music, an outdoor bar, a beer pong tournament, a costume contest and giveaways for both those brave enough to take the plunge, and for those there for the merriment, to enjoy.

Frosty Balls! Drag Queen Bingo. Lonigans Nightclub & Grill, An Irish Pub, 12-2pm

The Complete Meltdown. The American Legion Post 119, 12-5pm

Live music from Nick Wagner, The Lost Penny Duo and Chili Powder, games and activities for children of all ages.

All Weekend at the Historic Park Theatre

Psychic Readings, haunted tours, ghost hunts and showings of Night of the Living Dead.

Special offers

Estes Park businesses are rolling out the icy carpet with exclusive specials available for the festival weekend only! Take advantage: https://bit.ly/FDGDoffers.

How to get around

Free shuttles are running continuously between participating hotels and event locations Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Find the maps on FrozenDeadGuyDays.com.

Where to park

Parking is free on Friday at the Estes Park Events Complex and Estes Park Parking Garage. On Saturday, parking and a free shuttle is available at the Estes Park Events Complex ($15), Estes Park High School ($10) and for free at the Estes Park Parking Garage. Proceeds from parking benefit the Estes Park High School Band. A parking map is available on FrozenDeadGuyDays.com.

Where to eat

Find a complete list of restaurants at VisitEstesPark.com

Need last minute tickets or information on the go? Visit FrozenDeadGuyDays.com.

