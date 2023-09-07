Parade Time and Route
The annual Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival Parade will travel through downtown Estes Park Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, starting at approximately 9:30 a.m. The parade will start on Elkhorn Avenue at Spruce Drive and end at the U.S. 34/U.S. 36 intersection.
Street/Parking Closures & Time Frames
On-street parking spaces/loading zones on Elkhorn Avenue will be closed the night before the parade. At approximately 8:30 a.m., the Estes Park Police Department will close eastbound and westbound traffic on Elkhorn Avenue from Filbey Court to Spruce Drive. At approximately 9 a.m., the remainder of the parade route will close (prohibiting eastbound/westbound traffic) from Spruce Drive to the intersection of U.S. 34/U.S. 36 and from Hwy 7 at U.S. 36 to the U.S. 34/U.S. 36 intersection. Westbound traffic from U.S. 34 will be diverted onto East Wonderview Avenue. Southbound traffic from East Wonderview Avenue at U.S. 34 will be diverted eastbound onto U.S. 34. Northbound Hwy 7 traffic at U.S. 36 will be diverted eastbound onto U.S. 36. Westbound U.S. 36 traffic at Hwy 7 will be diverted southbound onto Hwy 7. Eastbound Moraine Avenue traffic will be diverted southbound to Crags Drive. Northbound Crags Drive traffic will be diverted westbound onto Moraine Avenue.
Portions of Elkhorn Avenue and U.S. 34/U.S. 36 will reopen to vehicles after the parade passes and pedestrians are clear of the roadway. Law enforcement will advise when the route has been reopened. Side streets along the parade route will remain open during the parade, but access to the parade route will be prohibited until law enforcement reopens the roadway.
Detour Routes
To avoid the parade route and bypass the downtown area, motorists may use alternate routes including the Moccasin bypass, a portion of Moraine Avenue and Riverside Drive, Mall Road, and U.S. 34 and Wonderview Avenue.
Shuttle Service Impacts
Due to the parade and related street closures, shuttle service provided by the Town of Estes Park (The Peak) will be impacted. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, The Peak will provide “Scot Fest Express” service starting at the Estes Park Visitor Center (EPVC) to the Scot Fest stop (on the corner of Community Drive and Manford Avenue), to the bus shelter on Manford Avenue, to the beginning of the parade route (West Park Center). This service will be a continuous loop until 9:15 a.m. Please look for “Scot Fest Express” signage near the Scot Fest Entrance, at the Visitor Center and on the shuttle vehicles.
Additionally, The Peak's Red Route (downtown trolley) will help shuttle parade attendees from the Estes Park Visitor Center to West Park Center (parade starting point) from 7:30 a.m.– 9:30 a.m. The Trolley will suspend regular service until the parade has concluded and Elkhorn Avenue has been reopened (approximately 11 a.m.).
All other Town shuttles (Brown, Gold, Silver and Blue Routes) will begin service at 9 a.m., and all shuttles should be running their regularly scheduled daily routes by 11 a.m. Please visit www.estes.org/shuttles for detailed information on shuttle service impacts.
The Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) Hiker Shuttle will maintain normal operations on Saturday, Sept. 9. For more information about the Hiker Shuttle’s schedule or to make a reservation, please visit www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/shuttle-buses-and-public-transit.
