East Troublesome Fire
Yesterday conditions were very cold and snowy. Temperatures dropped throughout the day and Estes Park received anywhere from 12-18 inches of snow. Throughout the day, the roads got snow covered and nasty to the point firefighters had to be pulled back because the roads got too dangerous.
Fire activity yesterday was nothing to speak of, it pretty much came to a halt and displays the same footprint as the day before. However, we must remember that this snow will NOT put the fire out and we need to stay aware as conditions warm up and dry out. Today, crews will concentrate on keeping the fire where it is, making sure our firefighters stay warm and safe as the temperatures is currently at 0 degrees.
The primary focus today is getting people back into their homes... when and where it is deemed safe. Pay close attention to the emergency notifications to find out when it is safe for you to return to your home.
Roads are still snow-covered and icy so when returning, please drive cautiously so we all make it back safely when it is deemed safe to do so.
