Quilters from Trail Ridge Quilters and EP Quilt Guild are making and selling potholders for Ukrainian Relief. Potholders have a sunflower fabric on one side and the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on the reverse side. Each potholder is 9 x 9 inches and sells for $15. All proceeds go to the Rotary International Emergency Relief Fund- Ukraine.
Please contact Joanie Jonell to order. jrjonell@yahoo.com or 720-350-8080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.