Renowned Wildlife Sculptor Chosen to Create Public Art Monument

The Kahuna Memorial Project Steering Committee announced today that Jocelyn Russell, world-class wildlife sculptor, has accepted the offer to create a bronze sculpture of the elk known as Kahuna. The monument is expected to serve as the centerpiece of the future Kahuna Memorial to draw attention and spark interest in exploring and learning more about elk behavior and safe wildlife viewing practices.
“Creating wildlife sculptures is more than just a job for me; it’s a passion,” Jocelyn Russell said. “I believe that public art installations have the power to inspire and educate people in a way that nothing else can. That’s why I’m thrilled to be a part of the Kahuna Memorial project and honored to be chosen as the sculptor to portray the extraordinary and iconic bull elk, Kahuna.”
The call for qualifications was formally made through Sculpture Digest, allowing interested artists to submit their statement of qualifications that highlighted their specialized experience, technical competence, and examples of work reflecting originality and structural soundness.
"As soon as we saw Jocelyn's work, we knew that she was the one to create the Kahuna Memorial sculpture," said John Coombs, Kahuna Memorial steering committee chairman. "Her pieces display a sense of authenticity of the animals that we felt was critical for this project. We are excited to see how she captures the spirit of Kahuna through this sculpture that undoubtedly will leave a lasting impression for all that see the monument.”
#JocelynRussellSculptor
Russell’s realistic animal sculptures have captivated people’s attention worldwide and have earned her a place as one of the most sought-after animal and wildlife artists in the industry. Her portfolio includes larger than life animals to small, intricate figurines, jewelry and paintings. Her ability to create realistic and accurate depictions of animals stems from her love of wildlife and her extensive knowledge of their behavior and anatomy. She often speaks of her early years as a budding artist and the memorable times observing and photographing elk in Moraine Park for reference material. Notable works of art include Audubon Zoo life-sized elephants and lions, Sergeant Reckless (mare) Korean War Hero, and the Secretariat and Ron Turcotte monuments celebrating the greatest racehorse team of all time.
#KahunaMemorial
The mission of the Kahuna Memorial project is to establish a significant memorial that intrigues, informs and instills memorable moments of the legendary Kahuna, while increasing public understanding of how to safely observe wildlife.
To help bring this ambitious project to life, tax-deductible contributions to the Kahuna Memorial Project can be made through the organization’s GoFundMe site or send donations marked for Kahuna Memorial directly to the Art Center of Estes Park at 517 Big Thompson Ave. Unit 201, Estes Park, Colo.
www.gofundme.com/f/KahunaMemorial
#ArtCenterOfEstesPark
The Art Center of Estes Park, a 501c3 organization, brings working knowledge on projects of this scale. The Art Center of Estes Park was established in 1987 and offers an extensive collection of fine art from local Colorado artists, including painting, photography, jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber and woodworking, and hosts a variety of art classes and mentorship opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.