Renowned Wildlife Sculptor Chosen to Create Public Art Monument

Jocelyn Russell, sculptor of the Secretariat “Racing into History”, stands with a maquette and larger than life monument of Secretariat and Ron Turcotte, during a national road tour with the monument. Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the winning of the iconic Triple Crown races, the legendary duo is being honored for breaking all three track records, which still stand to this day. The media coverage has showcased the journey of Jocelyn and her team transporting the monument – 21 feet long and 11.5 feet tall – to the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. The final installation of this second Secretariat monument will be in Ashland, Virginia near the location where the famed horse was foaled. The businesses and patrons are fully supporting the efforts and tourism is anticipated to spike as a result of the new monument. Photo credit: Bobby Shiflet.