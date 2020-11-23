Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.