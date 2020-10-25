Fire officials have downgraded mandatory evacuations to voluntary evacuations for the following areas:
Highway 7 to Allenspark, the east side of Highway 7 east to Panorama Peak, and Highway 34 from Mall Road to Drake. Residents and business occupants in those areas may return to their homes and businesses.
Please be sure to have proper identification to show residency in those areas, as only residents and business occupants will be allowed to enter. We ask that you use caution when driving through the area, as emergency crews are still present. For a clear understanding of the downgrade changes, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 911 unless you are in danger.
