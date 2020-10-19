Cameron Peak Fire Air Operations

Sikorsky helicopter picks up more water at the north end of Dry Gulch Rd on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

An update from Cameron Peak Fire Operations at 1:30 pm:

Fire activity has increased and firefighters are actively engaged. Air resources are supporting the firefighters with both water and retardant drops on the southern perimeter of the fire near Glen Haven, The Retreat, and Storm Mountain.

Cameron Peak Fire Air Operations, DC-10

A DC-10-30 heavy tanker over Estes Park as it heads back to its base in Pocatello, ID after dropping fire retardant near the community of Storm Mountain on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Cameron Peak Fire Air Operations - DC10 Close

Cameron Peak Fire Air Operations - Chinook

A Chinook helicopter heads back to hit hot spots after taking on more water. Fire crews set up a temporary water pick up location at the intersection of Devils Gulch and Dry Gulch Roads.

