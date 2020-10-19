An update from Cameron Peak Fire Operations at 1:30 pm:
Fire activity has increased and firefighters are actively engaged. Air resources are supporting the firefighters with both water and retardant drops on the southern perimeter of the fire near Glen Haven, The Retreat, and Storm Mountain.
