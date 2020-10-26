Due to the continued wildfire evacuation orders in the Estes Valley, both mandatory and voluntary, officials must prohibit visitation for recreation/leisure purposes. Access for community members must be prioritized at this time, and it is of utmost importance that we maintain a focus on supporting the firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders here to support Estes Park. Access to the area is under restrictions. Rocky Mountain National Park is closed, as well as National Forests in our area. We look forward to the time we can lift evacuation orders for our community and begin to welcome guests back to our valley.
Residents, local business employees, and service providers should be able to access Estes Park via state highways. We recommend having some material that indicates your residence or employment in the valley available as you travel.
Plows continue to work on roads in the valley.
Please join tonight's Facebook Live community meeting at 7:30 p.m. for updates on the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome (Thompson Zone) fires: www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
Official fire information resources:
Real-time emergency alerts and evacuation zones map: www.nocoalert.org
For text updates on the Troublesome Fire, text the word TFIRE to 888777.
For text updates on the Cameron Peak Fire, text the word LCEVAC to 888777.
Watch www.cotrip.org for updates on state highways.
Joint Information Center: 970-980-2500 and www.larimer.org/cameron-peak-fire (evacuation resources, shelter, animals, etc.)
Larimer Sheriff's media info line: 970-980-2501
Information on the East Troublesome Fire Thompson Zone and Cameron Peak Fires is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/ or www.facebook.com/cameronpeakfire. Email 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov or call 970-541-1008
