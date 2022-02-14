Sixty-six local non-profit and charitable organizations have been invited to attend the annual Duck Race Kickoff Night on Thursday, March 3 to receive instructions on duck adoption sales for the 2022 Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival. Kickoff Night was originally expected to be an in-person event but has now been changed to Zoom only, in order to avoid having a large group meeting indoors in consideration of COVID concerns.
The Duck Race itself, scheduled for May 7, 2022, is still being planned as a live, in-person event with thousands of little yellow rubber ducks racing down Fall River, starting at Nicky’s Steakhouse Restaurant and Nicky’s Resort, and finishing at George Hix Riverside Plaza.
Kickoff Night will begin at 6:00 p.m. The Duck Race Festival Committee encourages each of the 66 Participating Organizations to have at least one representative attend the meeting, as there are a number of new processes for adopting ducks that will be presented. “We will be using a new online platform this year with features that will make online sales easier and more personal to each organization,” says 2022 “Big Duck” Beth Weisberg. “People will be able to adopt ducks on their cellphones, iPads, and other devices. And after Kickoff Night, we will provide in-person help to any Participating Organization needing assistance to figure out the best way to sell duck adoptions to their supporters online. All of this will be explained at Kickoff Night.”
“The excitement is building for the 2022 event, and our Race committee is ready to support duck adoption sales. We want to help our organizations increase their sales so they can see great results,” said Larry Williams, Duck Race Organizations Chair.
The Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival website (www.epduckrace.org) will launch online sales on March 3 after Kickoff Night.
Also new this year, each Participating Organization will provide at least one volunteer to help on Race Day. Volunteer information will be collected on Kickoff Night so that job assignments can be made.
The annual Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, with the Estes Park Running Club’s Duck Waddle 5K, a family fun run and race. Major Sponsors of the Duck Race Festival will welcome duck fans to George Hix Memorial Riverside Plaza at 10 a.m., where there will be interactive activities and duck adoption sales until 1:00 p.m. Live music and other entertainment at Riverside Plaza as well as at Nicky’s, will add a lively flair to the festival activities. The official duck drop at 1 p.m. at Nicky’s will start the race, when the yellow rubber ducks will enter the Fall River and float about 2 miles to Riverside Plaza downtown. There, they will be pulled out of the river by volunteers and cheered by the finish line crowd. Each adopted duck is assigned a number, and hundreds of prizes will be awarded. The Named Sponsor of this year’s Duck Race Festival is Claire’s Restaurant and Bar.
This year’s top prize will be $8,000 in cash, with second and third cash prizes of $5,000 and $2,000 respectively. In addition, major sponsor Delaware North Parks & Resorts, Inc. will provide two vacation packages that include stays and activities at their properties, one at Yellowstone National Park and the other at Glacier National Park. Delaware North is the parent company of The Ridgeline Hotel.
For every duck adopted for $22, the charity selected on the online adoption form will receive $19. Part of the balance will go to pay the online platform provider’s fees, and the rest will be retained by the Rotary Club of Estes Park to offset operational costs of the next year’s Duck Race Festival.
“The main purpose of the Rotary Duck Race Festival is to give people an opportunity to support the participating organizations who provide vital services to those who live in the Estes Valley,” said Weisberg. “The 66 charitable and nonprofit organizations participating in this year’s Duck Race help achieve their own missions by selling duck adoptions, and they receive a considerable benefit back to their group that is commensurate to their efforts. For some of our participating organizations, the Duck Race is their biggest fundraiser of the year. The rules of the Duck Race are simple: Adopt a duck. Maybe win an awesome prize. And most importantly, support a cause that you care about."
The 2021 Duck Race returned $118,579 to 65 organizations providing non-profit or charitable services in the Estes Valley, and brought the total funds raised in the 33-year history of the event to just under $3 million. Social media will help spread the word. To help this effort, the Duck Race Festival has a Facebook presence to promote adoptions at https://www.facebook.com/EPDuckRace.
Questions? Email Bigduck@epduckrace.org. The Zoom meeting link to attend Kickoff Night is www.EPDuckRace.org/Zoom.
