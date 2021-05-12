The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc. are looking forward to beginning the activities that we love doing! And that means our favorite FUNdraiser, the annual Coolest Car Show in Colorado to be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021 inside at the Events Complex in Estes Park, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
We are limiting the Coolest Car Show to the first 60 registered vehicles, to comply with current social distancing spacing. Please contact us and let us know if you plan to bring one of those 60 cars. We will have a special goodie bag for the first 25 car registrations and a chance at some great door prizes!
It is going to be a different show this year. We are working with Larimer County for approval and the final determination from the County will guide our event.
The Estes Park Museum Friends will not be charging admission for spectators, but will be accepting donations from our guests.
For more information or to request registration forms contact us by email or by phone:
Neal Standard – Coolest Car Show Chair – RNS292@yahoo.com – 303-475-7152
Elaine Hunt-Downey – Museum Friends Administrative Assistant - ehunt-downey@estes.org – 970-481-5242
There may be late registration spaces available Sunday morning the 4th if we have not reached the 60-car limit with advanced registrations. Advanced registrations must be received by July 2, 2021.
There will be plenty of free parking at the Events Center for spectators and free parking next to the Events Complex for those trailering their entry cars to the show. We will also have a food truck with refreshments at the Events Center.
We look forward to seeing folks at the show! Happy days are here again!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.