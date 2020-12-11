At their last meeting, the Estes Park Town Board of Trustees approved a recommendation from the Family Advisory Board to change the name of the group to the "Community and Family Advisory Board." This change was made in recognition of the advisory board's interests in broadening their focus to include issues of importance to all members of the community and not just people with children, which "family" is often understood to mean. Additionally, many issues impacting families are those that impact the broader community as well. The Community and Family Advisory Board's hope is to provide information and recommendations to the Town Board that will help inform their policy and decision-making by highlighting the interests and needs of families in the community and of the community as a whole.
Along with the new name and broader scope comes the need to determine what interests, needs, and resource gaps currently exist in the community. As the Community and Family Advisory Board prepares to establish its new Focus Areas for 2021, the board would like to better understand the needs and challenges of the community. Feedback is encouraged by filling out the brief, three-question survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/W6Q8NG2 in Spanish or www.surveymonkey.com/r/SRSZ8Y8 in English. The survey will be open through Jan. 6, 2021. Learn more about the Community and Family Advisory Board at www.estes.org/familyadvisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.