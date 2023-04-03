On the evening of Thursday, March 30, 2023, a fault on the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) transmission line between Loveland and Estes Park caused a system-wide power outage for the Estes Park Power and Communications service area. The outage occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. and power was fully restored at approximately 10:00 p.m.
The cause of the power outage is currently under investigation. Platte River Power Authority (Platte River), the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), and the Town of Estes Park’s Power and Communications Division (Estes Park Power and Communications), coordinated efforts to restore power to the Estes Park Power and Communications service area. Power was restored in phases to protect the integrity of the electrical infrastructure.
While details of the power outage are still under investigation, preliminary analysis indicates that high winds ranging from 45-50 mph caused temporary, vertical structures placed by WAPA to collapse onto active transmission lines. These temporary structures were in place as part of a WAPA-managed reconstruction project to replace the existing, aged transmission lines that deliver power to Estes Park. Any further information on the cause of the outage will be released by WAPA.
Estes Park Power and Communications line workers worked to restore power quickly and safely while WAPA and Platte River worked to restore transmission service. After WAPA and Platte River restored transmission-line service, Platte River worked with Estes Park Power and Communications to begin phased-power restoration at 8:30 p.m. Power was restored completed at approximately 10:00 p.m.
