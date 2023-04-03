Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.