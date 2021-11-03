Estes Park residents responded in remarkable numbers to the Town of Estes Park’s 2021 Community Survey. The survey gathers residents’ opinions of the community as a whole as well as their opinions of the services provided by the Town and other organizations. In late June and July, surveys were mailed to a random sample of 1,700 Estes Park households. “We saw a 39% response rate for the mailed survey, with typical rates of 15 to 30 percent in most communities who use this survey” noted Public Information Officer Kate Rusch. She continued, “The Town wants to hear from everyone, so we promoted an online version of the survey in August, and it was completed by an additional 159 people.” Results are provided in an online dashboard available via www.estes.org/citizensurvey.
The Town of Estes Park used the National Community Survey™, which is sponsored by the International City/County Management Association in cooperation with National Research Center, Inc. Estes Park’s results are compared with its past results (conducted five times since 2011), as well as with those of more than 600 other jurisdictions in the National Community Survey database.
Rusch commented on the usefulness of survey data in making strategic and operational decisions. “The results can be helpful to not just the Town, but all community organizations, for planning and resource allocation, program improvement, policy-making and tracking changes in residents’ opinions about the community.” Visit www.estes.org/citizensurvey for complete results. For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 970-577-3700.
