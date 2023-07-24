Community Paints Bank of Estes Park Pink

Bank of Estes Park won the Paint Estes Pink contest this year, helping the EP Health Foundation raise awareness for cancer initiatives. The bank has won this award more than any other business in town over the years, so this year it wanted to “up its game,” and take a different approach, hoping to not only decorate well, but to help raise funds for this great cause.
This year, Bank of Estes Park invited all clients and the whole Estes Park community to HELP decorate the bank pink. By leaving a donation in the donation jars in any of the bank’s three locations, clients could then hang a pink “dedication ribbon” in the bank to help decorate. To help encourage potential donors, the bank agreed to match donations that came in, and was able to raise a total of $1,500.
Kevin Mullin, Executive Director of EP Health Foundation, delivered the “Paint Estes Pink” award to Bank of Estes Park on July 24th; but the bank was excited to return the favor by handing him a check for the total donations collected by the bank during the contest.
The bank was proud to be able to turn this annual decorating and awareness contest into an opportunity for people to give back to our amazing community, in support of a great cause. Thank you to all who supported this initiative, to all the other businesses who decorated, and especially to the participants in the Crowns for the Care contest, which raised sufficient funds for the EP Health Foundation (in a record-breaking effort!) to be able to purchase a new Dexa machine for the hospital.
Bank of Estes Park is proud to be the only truly local (and the pinkest!) bank in town, serving our community since 1965.
