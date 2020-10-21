Resources To Keep Up With The Cameron Peak Fire Updates

The Cameron Peak Fire is 206,009 acres and 52% contained.
Helicopters were up early this morning doing water and retardant drops near The Retreat and other areas as requested. The check line that was put in place near Storm Mountain held overnight. On the southeast corner where direct line construction has been occurring (from CR27 west towards Cedar Park), crews are currently continuing direct line construction by establishing dozer line from this area west towards Cedar Park.
Last night there was a 5-acre spot fire south of the North Fork Trail. Crews are continuing to focus on keeping the fire north of the trail and are working to contain the spot fire. At this time, there are not expected to be any issues containing the spot fire.
Want to find a way to help on the #CameronPeakFire? You can save and print this picture, hang it in your business, school, or a public place to help everyone know where to go for current information on the fire
