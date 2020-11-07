The Larimer County Damage Assessment Teams (DAT) have completed assessments of all known structure damage caused by the Cameron Peak Fire. The DAT includes personnel from the Larimer County Assessor’s Office and the Larimer County Building Department. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit and Initial Attack Module accompanied the DAT to make sure they could access the properties safely.
A total of 469 structures were impacted by the fire as follows:
• 461 structures destroyed (residential and outbuildings)
• 224 residential structures were destroyed and 4 sustained damage
• 220 outbuilding were destroyed and 4 sustained damage
• 17 business structures were impacted (Shambhala)
• 42 of the residential structures impacted were primary residences
Dates and locations of damage:
• September 7 – Poudre Canyon south of Highway 14 near Archer’s Poudre River Resort and the Monument Gulch area
• September 25 and 26 – Poudre Canyon between the Fish Hatchery and Rustic, the Manhattan Road area, and the Boy Scout Ranch Road area
• October 14 – Upper and Lower Buckhorn areas, Crystal Mountain, Bobcat Ridge, Buckskin Heights, Redstone Canyon, Storm Mountain, The Retreat, and Pingree Park
There may be impacted structures the assessor’s office was not aware of and therefore were not assessed. The DAT was also not able to find contact information for owners of all properties with confirmed damage. If you discover damage to your property and you were not officially notified, please email the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management at oem@larimer.org with your name, address, and current telephone number.
“As the community comes together to support those who suffered property loss, we stand with them. We feel the pain of being displaced and not having a home to go back to. In the midst of this hurt, I am so proud of the deputies, firefighters, and a variety of other officers from many law enforcement agencies who heroically evacuated thousands and thousands of people and made sure that no one felt the pain of losing a loved one to this fire. It was an amazing effort, and I am thankful.” -Justin E. Smith, Sheriff of Larimer County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.