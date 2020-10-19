From The Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department:
We were able to get in and find out where the fire had spread and start working on firelines in the Retreat. The cool, cloudy weather kept the fire from growing much today and allowed us to work on some of the remaining hot spots. We also worked more sprinkler installations.
Fire had passed through the western edge of Bulwark Ridge Road and down along Miller Fork above and into Fishermans Lane. Fire had also burned down from above on Copper Hill Road from the Miller Fork intersection and down to the Fishermans Lane area. There are a number of homes where fire had burned all around them, yet the homes were not damaged, we were expecting much worse. There were some structures lost, sadly, and LCSO will assess these and notify ownners when it is safe.
There is still some active fire in the drainage running east from the Copper Hill/ Black Creek, but as of today it was going uphill and away from the Retreat.
There is also active fire on the Bulwark Ridge of Signal Mt up above the deserted village. The Type I team is working on a plan to prevent it from dropping down into the North Fork drainage
We would also like to thank the homeowners who took our message about defensible space seriously, it made it much easier on us.
The Cameron Peak Fire is at 203,604 acres and 62% containment.
