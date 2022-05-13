The Kahuna Memorial Project Steering Committee announced today that it will partner with the Art Center of Estes Park in its effort to raise
$150,000 to commission and build a memorial to the well-known bull elk Kahuna, who died in March 2022 after a long life as one of Rocky Mountain National Park’s most notable elk.
“Kahuna was a magnificent elk that captured the imagination of nature lovers and photographers from around the world,” John Coombs, chair of the Kahuna Memorial Project Steering Committee said. “We want to preserve Kahuna’s legacy by dedicating a memorial that will tell his story and inspire future generations to visit and watch for his many descendants.
“We are proud of our partnership with the Kahuna Memorial Project,” said Alice League, Art Center of Estes Park board member. “When admirers see the public art memorial, we want them to know he was a legendary elk while also promoting wildlife education and preservation.
The project team anticipates having the memorial created and installed in time for the 2023 tourist peak season. Tax-deductible contributions to the Kahuna Memorial Project can be made through the organization’s GoFundMe site at www.gofundme.com/f/KahunaMemorial
or send donations to the Kahuna Memorial Project c/o the Art Center of Estes Park at 517 Big Thompson Ave. Unit 245, Estes Park, Colo.
