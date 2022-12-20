The Town of Estes Park Power and Communications Division will begin work on Phase 2 of the capital improvement project along Marys Lake Road to finish one of two new circuits in the Estes Valley. The new Twin Sisters Circuit is a continuation of Power and Communications’ efforts to meet the future electrical service needs of the population within its service area. This project will consist of replacing existing poles, upgrading transformers, and installing insulated aerial power lines to increase system reliability and power quality, protect wildlife, and reduce wildfire risk from faulting or sparking lines.
The project area is along Marys Lake Road from Griffith Court to Lower Broadview. Work is anticipated to begin the week of Jan. 9, 2023 and be complete by mid summer 2023.
To facilitate this work, crews must access the utility right-of-way along the power lines. Due to the electric system design along Marys Lake Road, access will occasionally be off-road and through customers' yards. Crews will attempt to notify customers before accessing the right-of-way through their property. Work will take place weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Other customer impacts will be temporary outages (2-4 hours typically) while crews transfer the overhead lines and transformers to the new poles. These outages will only affect properties fed off the transformer being replaced. Crews will attempt to notify affected customers beforehand.
A map of the project area can be found at www.estes.org/electricprojects. Residents of the project area are encouraged to watch this page for project updates. For questions or concerns contact Tyler Boles, Line Crew Supervisor, at 970-577-3607 or tboles@estes.org.
