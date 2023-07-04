Fireworks

Due to forecasted severe weather this evening (July 4, 2023), the Town of Estes Park has postponed the Independence Day fireworks display. This decision was made out of concern for the safety of spectators and event staff. The display has been rescheduled for July 15, 2023 at 9:30 pm.

(1) comment

68wooley
68wooley

So, city managed to leave the decision until it was too late for folks to cancel accommodation. It’s not like the forecast changed overnight - it got better if anything.

Also, if the fireworks aren’t safe to proceed with, why’s the concert going ahead? Couldn’t be anything to do with having to give out refunds could it?

And why wait until the 15th now rather than later this week when folks here for the 4th are still here? Couldn’t be the city looking to double-dip could it?

All feels a bit shady TBH.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.