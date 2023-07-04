Due to forecasted severe weather this evening (July 4, 2023), the Town of Estes Park has postponed the Independence Day fireworks display. This decision was made out of concern for the safety of spectators and event staff. The display has been rescheduled for July 15, 2023 at 9:30 pm.
Estes Park Fireworks Display Postponed Due to Severe Weather Forecast
- Information provided by the Town of Estes Park
(1) comment
So, city managed to leave the decision until it was too late for folks to cancel accommodation. It’s not like the forecast changed overnight - it got better if anything.
Also, if the fireworks aren’t safe to proceed with, why’s the concert going ahead? Couldn’t be anything to do with having to give out refunds could it?
And why wait until the 15th now rather than later this week when folks here for the 4th are still here? Couldn’t be the city looking to double-dip could it?
All feels a bit shady TBH.
