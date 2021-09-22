Please join us for Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats and Bands this weekend, September 25 & 26th from 11-6 p.m. (Saturday) and 11-5 p.m. (Sunday). Admission is free!
This festival is one of Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary’s signature fundraising events for college/vocational school scholarships to EPHS graduates, community grant to Estes Valley non-profits and other Rotary projects.
Saturday, September 25th kicks off at 11 am with the nationally acclaimed, Seven Nations Celtic Rock Band, followed by the Wendy Woo Band (1-3:30) then Last Men on Earth (4-6 p.m.). As the bands play, families can enjoy backyard lawn games, face painting and a bouncy house all weekend long. There will be brats fresh off the grill, cold beer and lovely wine from the Autumn Gold Kitchen and the Autumn Gold Beer & Wine Garden. Five food vendors will be there to offer popcorn, roasted nuts, corn on the cob, fine chocolates, lemonade, funnel cakes and more.
This year’s Autumn Gold Classic Car show features a total of 36 eye-catching classics. Twenty-three will be displayed on Saturday, and the rest will be featured on Sunday. Each day, you will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite classic car, and trophies will be presented each afternoon at 4 p.m.
Sunday, September 26th opens at 11 a.m., and the band, Michael Morrow and the Culprits will play from noon to 2.
From 3:00-5:00 p.m. The Long Run, a Tribute to the Eagles will play. During intermission, the anticipated raffle drawing for the $10,000 grand prize (and other cash prizes) will take place from the stage. Autumn Gold closes at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday with last call for beer and wine at 4:30 p.m.
There are very limited number of raffle tickets still available. Contact Jeff Crona at Crona & Associates (970) 586-2328 to purchase yours.
Our generous sponsors enable Sunrise Rotary to annually award over $13,000 in scholarships and over $22,000 in community grants. Please join us in thanking our sponsors.
