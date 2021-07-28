Beginning Thursday, Aug. 5, Town staff will be available to discuss and hear input for the new Comprehensive Plan, a process which is now underway. Planning staff will share a table with Public Works staff, who are already seeking input on the seasonal paid parking program and transit. Stakeholders may provide input, pose questions, and hear answers on all these matters with a single stop; guests are encouraged to park in the parking structure.
The Town’s table will be located in the eastern-most grassy area of the Visitor Center, near the parking lot. Staff will be present at the table on the following dates from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.:
· August 5
· August 19
· September 2
· September 16
· September 30
The Farmer’s market table is only one of many ways the public can engage with the Comprehensive Plan and with staff and citizens at work on the Plan. Public meetings are already underway by the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CompPAC) bi-monthly every second and fourth Thursday morning via Zoom. Please see
www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings for agendas and login information. The Town also has a dedicated website for the Comprehensive Plan at www.engageestes.org; this site is actively under development but in the near future will provide opportunities for providing input, including surveys, and engaging in discussion.
The Estes Park Comprehensive Plan is intended to present a vision of the future of our community, guiding land-use decisions to achieve that vision, and to lay the foundation for a new Estes Park Development Code. The comprehensive planning process also serves an important role in balancing competing private demands on land through the creation of rational development rules aimed at ensuring the greatest benefit to all stakeholders in greater Estes Park. The Plan will include valley-wide components that may be adopted by Larimer County; Larimer County is an active participant in the planning process.
For more information, please contact the Town of Estes Park Community Development Department at 970-577-3721. More information on the Comprehensive Plan itself is available at www.estes.org/comprehensiveplan.
