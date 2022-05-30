The Estes Valley Watershed Coalition (EVWC) is partnering with Waste Management for a third year of providing 30-yard roll off containers for either slash or pinecone/pine needle disposal. In 2021, this partnership helped remove about 40 tons (or 80,000 lbs) of slash, pinecones, and pine needles across 315 properties. We have four 30-yard containers to distribute in 2022 and are now accepting applications. Eligibility Requirements are noted below, and you can access the application form tinyurl.com/EVWCslash.
EVWC is a grass-roots, Colorado non-profit corporation that raises money and pursues grants to fund our mission of supporting the Estes Valley waters, forests, and wildlife. Project applications are reviewed and determined at the sole discretion of the EVWC Board of Directors. To learn more about EVWC, please go to www.EVWatershed.org.
Eligibility Requirements
1. Limited to HOA's, neighborhoods, and properties in the Estes Valley (between Olympus Dam and RMNP).
2. If awarded, containers may be scheduled to be on site from 2-30 days with a 2 week notice prior to drop off.
3. If awarded, groups are willing to take photos of the event and complete a short event summary form after mitigation work is completed.
4. Currently, EVWC and Waste Management have four 30-yard containers that can be placed in neighborhoods in 2022.
5. Pinecones and pine needles MUST be bagged in paper yard waste bags before being placed in the container.
6. NO stumps or root balls allowed in containers.
7. Slash must be less than 6 inches in diameter and no more than 10 feet in length.
8. This container MUST be used for this slash or pinecones/pine needle disposal. If trash or household waste is placed in the container, your group will be disqualified for any future containers.
