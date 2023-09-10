Part two of a special five part series covering the 2013 Flood Event.
On Friday, September 13, 2013, the reality of our local disaster was reaffirmed when we had the chance to see the aftermath. Businesses downtown, lodges on Fall River Road and private homes along Fish Creek Road were among the worst damaged. Low lying properties and structures were not the only ones affected. The torrential rains that rolled off of hillsides also created devastating water damage and new underground springs popped up where they had never been seen before.
Many roads in and out of our area were completely demolished. Residents were trapped in neighborhoods. Underground infrastructure such as utilities, sewer and communication lines had been cut off. People rallied and checked on family and friends to make sure they were safe and if immediate help was needed that became the priority.
Town Hall became the central location for information. Frequent Town Hall meetings allowed Town administration, police, and structural engineers to inform the crowds with most current information and answer their questions. An emergency shelter was set up by the Red Cross at the Mountain View Bible Fellowship Church, but when sewers failed and a “no flush zone” was instated, that location had to be changed because the church was also in the “no flush zone.”
Business and property owners now faced the long term problem of drying out and cleaning up. Water is an extremely strong force. Foundations were compromised, floor surfaces destroyed and where that water flowed, it reduced some structures to debris.
September is normally the time of year that many guests from around the world come to Estes Park to soak in the fall colors and watch the elk rut. Efforts were made to provide a safe haven and provisions for these guests as well as year-round residents.
