Village Thrift Shop, an all volunteer organization, is pleased to present the following non profit 501 C-3 organizations $175,000 to support their missions. A hearty thank you to all of our volunteers who generously give their time and talents to make our thrift shop full, neat and tidy! We also thank the people of the Estes Valley who bring quality merchandise for us to sell. Hope to see everyone soon as Estes Park re-opens.
Healing Waters Foundation
Estes Arts District
Estes Park Education Foundation
Estes Park Bright Christmas
Estes Park Museum Friends and Foundation
Estes Park Post 119 Charitable Foundation
Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success
Estes Park Senior Citizens
Partners Mentoring Youth
Estes Valley Restorative Justice
Estes Park Non Profit Relief Fund
Estes Park Salud Foundation
Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park
Lifelong Learning of Estes Valley
Big Elk Volunteer Fire Department
Estes Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Oratorio Society of Estes Park
Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County
Estes Valley Learning Place
Estes Valley Watershed Coalition
Estes Valley Crisis Advocate
Fiber Arts Council
Vouchers for goods in kind
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.