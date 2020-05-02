Village Thrift Shop, an all volunteer organization, is pleased to present the following non profit 501 C-3 organizations $175,000 to support their missions. A hearty thank you to all of our volunteers who generously give their time and talents to make our thrift shop full, neat and tidy! We also thank the people of the Estes Valley who bring quality merchandise for us to sell. Hope to see everyone soon as Estes Park re-opens.

Healing Waters Foundation

Estes Arts District

Estes Park Education Foundation

Estes Park Bright Christmas

Estes Park Museum Friends and Foundation

Estes Park Post 119 Charitable Foundation

Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success

Estes Park Senior Citizens

Partners Mentoring Youth

Estes Valley Restorative Justice

Estes Park Non Profit Relief Fund

Estes Park Salud Foundation

Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park

Lifelong Learning of Estes Valley

Big Elk Volunteer Fire Department

Estes Valley Amateur Radio Club

The Oratorio Society of Estes Park

Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County

Estes Valley Learning Place

Estes Valley Watershed Coalition

Estes Valley Crisis Advocate

Fiber Arts Council

Vouchers for goods in kind

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.