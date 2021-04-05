Estes Park Health is happy to continue our efforts to protect our community against COVID-19. Our hospital will be hosting a large vaccination event on Sunday, April 11, from 9 AM to 3:30 PM at the Events Complex for the general public, by appointment only.
Even though the restrictions have been lifted for vaccine eligibility, those wanting to receive the vaccine must still register with Larimer County prior to scheduling with the Physicians Clinic for your vaccine appointment.
https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-vaccine
If you need help getting registered, you may call our Clinic at 970-586-2200.
