Calling all Estes Valley nonprofit charities and organizations that would like to share the proceeds of the 2023 Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival! Now’s the time to step up, ask your members if they will sell Duck Adoption Forms, and submit paperwork for consideration by the Rotary Duck Race Festival organizations committee.
Invitations to participate have been mailed to past and potential participating organizations, according to Bill Solms, Big Duck for the 2023 Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival. Groups that have not received letters but would like to participate are encouraged to submit an application for consideration. The deadline for organizations to apply is Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Importantly, 2023 applications will be filed online at https://www.epduckrace.org/organization- signup.
“Following last year’s successful return to the river, we are looking forward to making the 2023 Duck Race better than ever,” says Big Duck Bill Solms. “As with last year, we will be doing adoptions exclusively online. Since the brochures containing the names of all participating organizations will be printed very soon after the January 14 application deadline, nonprofit charities and organizations should submit the application soon to be sure they will be included.”
Once nonprofit charities and organizations have been notified of their selection as participating organizations, they can launch their Duck Adoption sales campaigns after the official kickoff of the 2023 race in late February 2023. Sales can be conducted online through the duck race website and Facebook. The race committee encourages participating organizations to use their own websites, social media and email to extend their sales reach beyond the local community. In 2022, a record 9,643 ducks swam in the race as a result of duck adoptions sold by participating organizations.
This year’s Duck Race Festival will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Exciting major cash and vacation stay prizes are planned in addition to hundreds of popular merchant-donated prizes. The 2022 event returned $161,804 to 67 area organizations and groups. Beneficiary organizations will receive $22 from every $25 Duck Adoption sold.
Organizations will be selected for the 2023 Duck Race Festival based on the following criteria:
1. Previous adherence to expectations of being involved in the Duck Race.
2. Must have a local presence and be of benefit to the local community. Organizations
and associations may either hold a valid 501(c)3 or 501(c)4 tax status with the US Internal Revenue Service or be deemed to benefit the local community.
3. Must agree to sell a minimum of $400 in duck adoptions.
4. Must provide one adult volunteer to help with the race. This person may be asked to
work prior to race day or on race day (for example, help to set up before the race or take down after the race, or help keep the rubber ducks moving down the river during the race). The adult volunteer provided by the organization need not be on the organization’s staff.
Organizations are strongly encouraged to participate in race day activities at George Hix Riverside Plaza on May 6, 2023 by staffing a booth to share information about the organization, sell duck adoptions, and offer an interactive activity for event attendees.
“We hope to hear from new organizations as well as those that have been helped by the race in the past 34 years,” said Larry Williams, 2023 Rotary Duck Race Festival Organization Chair. “The Duck Race Festival is a great community event. Being part of it can be fun and profitable for our participating organizations. Working together, we can make 2023 a record year for our nonprofit charities and organizations!”
For additional information or to receive an application form, contact Williams by email at organizations@epduckrace.org. or by U.S. mail at P.O. Box 1226, Estes Park, CO 80517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.