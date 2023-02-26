Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.