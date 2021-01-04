What 2021 needs is a Duck Race, a sure sign that things are returning to normal in Estes Park. And the Rotary Club of Estes Park is ready and excited to deliver just that on Saturday, May 1, but before the ducks can swim they need participating organizations to paddle for.
So, a loud quack has gone out to all Estes Valley nonprofit charities or organizations that would like to share the proceeds of the 2021 Rotary Duck Race Festival. Now’s the time to step up, ask your members if they will sell Duck Adoptions, and submit paperwork for consideration by the Rotary Duck Race Festival organizations committee.
Letters have been sent to many potential participating organizations, according to Larry Williams, Rotary Duck Race Festival organizations committee chairman. Groups that have not received letters are encouraged to submit an application for consideration. Friday, Jan. 15 is the deadline for organizations to respond.
“We encourage nonprofit charities and organizations to complete the application soon, so we can announce our flock of participating organizations and they can begin sales,” Williams said. “The Rotary Duck Race Festival Committee will decide in March whether it will be a live or virtual event, but we promise it will be fun for all.”
Once nonprofit charities and organizations have been selected as participating organizations, they can launch their Duck Adoption sales campaigns. Sales will be conducted through the Rotary Duck Race Festival website and Facebook page. No paper adoptions are planned for the 2021 Duck Race due to current COVID-19 safety measures that are in place to safeguard community health. The Rotary Duck Race Festival committee encourages participating organizations to use their websites, social media and email to extend their sales reach beyond the local community. In 2020, 67 participating organizations sold 5,721 Duck Adoptions for an event that pivoted from in-person to virtual, from May to October due to the ongoing pandemic. The organizations received $96,577 from the race. Beneficiaries receive $19 from every duck adopted.
Organizations will be selected for the 2021 Duck Race Festival based on the following criteria:
1. Previous adherence to expectations of being involved in the Duck Race.
2. Local presence and benefit to the local community. Organizations and associations may either hold a valid 501(c)3 or 501(c)4 tax status with the US Internal Revenue Service or are deemed to benefit the local community.
3. Willingness to sell a minimum of $400 in Duck Adoptions. This will not apply to participating organizations in the 2021 Duck Race that also participated in 2020.
“We hope to hear from new organizations as well as those that have been helped by the race in the past 32 years,” said Williams. “The Duck Race Festival is a great community event, and being part of it can be fun and profitable for our participating organizations. Working together, we can make 2021 a record year for our non-profit charities and organizations!”
For additional information or to receive an application form, contact Williams, by email at lwilli5442@yahoo.com, U.S. Mail at P.O. Box 1226, Estes Park, CO 80517, or phone at (970) 586-3295.
Application forms also are available on the Duck Race website, epduckrace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.