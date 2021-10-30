National Park Village Battery-Integrated Ultrafast EV Charging

National Park Village has partnered with IPOWER Alliance and FreeWire Technologies, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and power solutions, to bring battery-integrated rapid charging the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, CO. The special ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling National Park Village’s new Boost Charger, set against a stunning backdrop of Colorado’s majestic mountain scenery, took place on Thursday, October 21, at at National Park Village, 900 Moraine Avenue, Estes Park.
As the EV traveling public comes to visit Rocky Mountain National Park, the center at National Park Village offers convenient EV charging and an abundance of amenities. While charging their vehicle, EV drivers can occupy their charging time conveniently on site.
