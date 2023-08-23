Part 2 - How renewing the 1% sales tax could address community priorities for another decade
The 1% sales tax (1A) approved by voters in 2014 will expire in June 2024. In my last article, I reviewed the tremendous difference the 1A sales tax ballot measure has made in our community. The condition of our roads is better, we have new trails and a new Community Center, and our emergency communications radios are up to date. That said, there is still work to be done.
During the 2023 strategic planning process, the Town Board asked staff to reevaluate community needs as we approach the end of the 1A sales tax. We used your feedback from the biennial community survey, the Comprehensive Plan, and the 2019 Stormwater Management Plan process to develop a preliminary renewal package for further consideration. We now want to ask for your thoughts: Should the 1% sales tax be renewed and, if so, what should it fund?
The preliminary proposed renewal package would divide the revenue among several priority projects the community has said it wants the Town to pursue.
· 46% Street Maintenance
· 28% Stormwater Infrastructure
· 17% Trail Expansion and Maintenance
· 9% Wildfire Mitigation
These proposed allocations consider the funds needed to improve and maintain our streets and trails, reduce the Town’s flooding risk through projects outlined in the Stormwater Management Plan, and mitigate wildland fire risk in partnership with the Estes Valley Fire Protection District.
Why flood mitigation and stormwater management?
Stormwater management is a significant need in Estes Park. Addressing stormwater issues goes well beyond preparing for large events like the 2013 Flood. It also includes addressing neighborhood-level drainage issues that occur every time we receive a heavy rain. In the 2019 Stormwater Survey, 70% of the over 900 respondents agreed that the Town and County should act to address flooding risk. Stormwater investments are also recommended in the community-driven Comprehensive Plan.
Why would we fund this work with a sales tax? In the same Stormwater Survey, a majority (71%) of respondents told us sales tax should be used to fund 40 to 100% of the stormwater management program. The first 10 years of work would be funded by the proposed allocation (28% of the revenue), with the support of grants (25%) and a continuing General Fund contribution (28%). After 10 years, the community would have an opportunity to reflect on projects completed and determine whether to continue with further implementation of the Master Plan, or to simply operate and maintain the system as it is. Under this funding scenario, the operations and maintenance of the stormwater system would be funded by the General Fund and capital costs would be covered by the sales tax allocation and grants.
Why wildfire mitigation?
Residents of Estes Park recognize the risk that wildfire poses to our community. While 92% of respondents to the 2021 NCS reported their “overall feeling of safety” as excellent or good, only 39% of respondents indicated that they felt very or somewhat safe “from fire, flood, or other natural disaster. ” This is a “much lower” score when compared to NCS ratings in other communities across the country. This is no surprise after the Cameron Peak Fire, East Troublesome Fire, and the evacuation of the entire community in 2020. The Comprehensive Plan has a strong focus on wildfire mitigation. It says the Town and County should “... [r]ecognize that wildfire is a growing risk to the community and proactively work to protect the lives, property, and resiliency of the Valley. ” More specifically, the Town is asked to adopt a “fire mitigation program in partnership with the Fire District to encourage individual property owners to reduce fuels on their property and select landscaping choices and building materials for fire resistance. ” This work, and public education about wildfire mitigation, is also outlined in the recently completed, community-driven Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The proposed 9% contribution would fully fund these activities.
Why streets?
Street maintenance is important to Town residents, as streets are always in a state of perpetual decline due environmental and traffic influences. In the 2021 community survey, 46% of respondents indicated that street maintenance and repairs should increase, and 53% indicated that it should be kept at the current service level. During the Comprehensive Plan process, the community told us to make transportation infrastructure a significant focus area, including multimodal transportation options, building a resilient transportation system, and identifying strategies and funding sources to invest in transportation infrastructure.
Why trails?
Trails are a high priority for residents. 52% of respondents to the 2021 NCS want the Town to keep the current service level for trail system expansion, and 42% want it to be increased. Support for trail repair and maintenance is also high, with 77% indicating that services should be kept at current levels and 22% indicating that service levels should increase. Investing in multimodal transportation, including the maintenance and expansion of a safe and comprehensive network to support walking and bicycling as viable modes of transportation, are focus areas in the community-led Comprehensive Plan.
It recommends identifying strategies and funding sources to invest in transportation infrastructure, encouraging the Town to develop additional local sources of funding for trails and bikeways such as special assessment districts, nonprofit corporations, and ballot initiatives.
What do you think – did we get it right?
Our community benefits from the informed opinions of residents. The information I shared here comes from many forms of resident feedback – did we get it right? Please let us hear from you before bringing this proposed renewal package to the Town Board in early October for discussion. Take a moment to reflect on the value delivered through the 1A sales tax, and consider the proposed 1% renewal components I shared here. Your opinion matters to the Town Board as it considers if the Town should ask voters for a 1% sales tax renewal measure on the April 2024 Municipal Election ballot.
Do you want to see the 1% sales tax continue?
If so, does the proposed list of projects make sense to you?
Would you like to be further involved in these discussions?
Visit www.estes.org/1percentrenewal to read my last article and email us at 1percentrenewal@estes.org with your thoughts. Please join us at an upcoming presentation to learn more and provide feedback. Meetings will take place August 31 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. in the Town Board Room of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. The August 31 presentation will be streamed live and recorded via www.estes.org/videos.
