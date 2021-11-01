Fire District partners with Restorative Justice to help address fire code violations

Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership (EVRJP), a program of the Estes Park Police Department, and the Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFPD) are partnering to provide an option to address fire code violations, such as negligent or illegal burning, through restorative processes. The agencies formalized an agreement that allows certain cases, at the discretion of the Fire Chief or Fire Marshal, to be eligible for restorative justice instead of proceeding with criminal and/or civil charges.
In restorative justice, the aim is to bring together the person who caused harm, those who were impacted, and members of the community in order to understand the real impacts that the crime or violation have on people and community. Through a structured process facilitated by trained staff and volunteers, participants have an opportunity to share their experience with and resulting from the incident. They identify harms and collectively work to identify ways that the person responsible can meaningfully repair those harms. The process and its resulting agreement emphasizes accountability, reparation, and reintegration.
In the summer of 2020, a case involving the Fire Protection District, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office was selected to be a pilot for restorative justice programming. The hope was that the responsible person would better understand the impact of their actions on the community and be more likely to change their behavior, while the community's concern about the individual causing additional harm through reoffense would be addressed. The case was referred, and a restorative justice process was facilitated to address harm, impact, concern, and reparations. The responsible party successfully met their contract obligations, much of which involved redress to community members most impacted.
On July 27, 2021, the relationship between EVRJP and EVFPD was formalized, as the Town Board approved a memorandum of understanding that enables a direct referral option for restorative justice. “The restorative justice process aligns with the Fire District’s mission to both reduce community risk and build effective partnerships by investing in people,” stated Fire Chief Wolf. “This collaboration will help promote positive changes for those referred and a better outcome for all parties involved.”
“This is another powerful way we at Restorative Justice can work with our community to address crime and violations restoratively, while ensuring those who are most impacted have the opportunity to weigh in,” said EVRJP Director Denise Lord.
Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership is a hybrid municipal nonprofit organization and affiliate of the Town of Estes Park Police Department. To learn more about restorative justice in the community, visit www.estes.org/restorativejustice. To learn more about EVFPD, and fire protection and prevention, visit www.estesvalleyfire.org.
