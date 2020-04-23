As they leave their offices on the Town Board, Mayor Todd Jirsa, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Norris and Trustee Eric Blackhurst will be honored at their final (virtual) Town Board meeting April 28. Unfortunately, the Town cannot host the typical celebration of their service due to COVID-19. We are inviting community members to express gratitude for their public service and wish them well by using the form at www.estes.org/mayorandtrustees by April 28 at noon.
Sworn-in virtually April 28 will be Mayor-elect Wendy Koenig, new Trustees-elect Barbara MacAlpine and Cindy Younglund, and Trustee Patrick Martchink for his second term.
