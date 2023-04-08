After a three year hiatus, it’s time to get your taste buds ready for a delicious evening at Quota Club of Estes Park’s 36th annual Taste of Estes event.
This fun community tradition features some of the area's best restaurants offering sa-vory samples of their menu offerings. At the event, you’ll enjoy an endless array of delicious food and beverages from
Avant Garde Aleworks
Bird & Jim
Cinnamon’s Bakery
Claire’s on the Park
Cousin Pat’s Pub and Grill
Estes Thai
Hunter’s Chop House
Mother’s Cafe
Oskar Blues Fooderies
Rock Cut Brewing
Rocky Mountain Deli
Seasoned; An American Bistro
SereniTEA Tea Room
Snowy Peaks Winery
Starbucks
Estes Park Sugar Shack
Sweet Basilico Cafe
Squatchy Donuts
The Egg of Estes
The Taffy Shop
YMCA of the Rockies
You Need Pie
and a last minute addition of
Full Throttle Distillery and Grill!
The Taste of Estes will be held on Thursday, April 20th, in the Assembly Hall at the YMCA of the Rockies, from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
A big shout out to the generous Taste sponsors: Bank of Estes Park, State Farm - Susan Fereday, Investment Center of Estes Park, YMCA of the Rockies, Edward Jones - Derek Vinge, First Colorado Realty, Bank of Colorado, Richardson Team Realty, Estes Park News and Kind Coffee. The support for this event from these businesses is crucial to this event's success.
Taste of Estes is a fun springtime event where one cannot only enjoy great food and drinks, but also venture out and reconnect with friends and neighbors who may not have been seen during these long winter months.
The Estes Park Quota Club is a women’s service club which seeks to serve the community through supporting a variety of charitable purposes. Proceeds from the Taste of Estes tickets go to support the various projects that Quota adopts, such as the Medical Equipment Loan Closet, student grants, hearing and speech needs, service to youth and elderly, helping disadvantaged women and children, and supporting community needs such as providing AED devices for Estes Park Police Department and ambulances!
Tickets are now on sale at $25 for adults, and $10 for kids 12 and under. The tickets can be purchased at the Estes Park Visitor’s Center, Macdonald Book Shop, or from any Quota member. Get your tickets today, as this event is often a sell-out!
Don’t miss the Taste of Estes, a delicious Estes Park tradition. It’s the place to be on April 20th!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.