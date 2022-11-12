Members of the Quota Club of Estes Park invite you to the display of beautifully decorated trees for their 2022 Festival of Trees in the lobbies of The Estes Park Resort and The Dunraven Inn. The trees will be on display beginning next Wednesday, November 16.
Come browse the tables of trees, enjoy some hot cocoa and homemade goodies and purchase tickets to enter the drawing to win your favorite tree. There will be a special visitor for the evening, Santa Claus! There will be a drawing for a beautiful wall tree on the evening of the 16th.
Thirty-four wonderful creations decorated by many local businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals are set up for you to see. Stop by and see these beautifully decorated themed trees, many with gift certificates and goodies attached.
Chances for winning these trees will be sold at the hotel front desk. Ticket prices are:
1 ticket for $1.00
6 tickets for $5.00
13 tickets for $10.00.
Purchase your tickets and put your full name and phone number on the back of the ticket for your chance to win. Drop your tickets in the box next to your favorite tree on display for a chance to win the tree! The drawing for winners of the trees will be held on December 18 in the lobby of the Estes Park Resort at 3:00 p.m. Please note, if you win a tree, you will be responsible for picking it up. If you are not present, you will receive a phone call to arrange for pick-up of your tree.
Quota Club would like the thank The Estes Park Resort and The Dunraven Inn for decorating their own trees as well as displaying all of the trees in their lobbies and helping with this fund-raising project. Why not plan an outing to go view these special trees and afterwards, have a meal or a beverage at The Dunraven Inn, or make a weekend of it and book a stay at the Estes Park Resort!
Proceeds from the Festival of Trees go to the many community projects of Quota, most recently donations to the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department and the Drake Fire Department to our hero firefighters. It will also support the Loan Closet, Ambulance Fund, student grants, service to seniors, service to youth, help for disadvantaged women and children and much more! In this time of Covid and the difficulty of fund-raising, come support Quota and see these wonderful trees which are sure to get you into the holiday spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.