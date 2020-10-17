From Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith:
From The Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department:
The only place impacted by fire as of this morning is the far end of the Retreat near the Miller Fork/Copper Hill intersection. The fire is on Bulwark Ridge but has not made it to Bulwark Ridge Road.
The Cameron Peak Fire is now 173,536 acres and 57% contained, with 1330 personnel assigned. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until Saturday evening. Wind gusts up to 75 mph on the west side and 60-70 mph on the east side could occur early Saturday morning. With these conditions, the fire will remain dynamic throughout the day.
Other resources can be found here:
- Fire Information Office: 970-541-1008
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
- Email: 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov
- InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
- Interactive StoryMap: https://arcg.is/1ayXeD0
- Smoke Update: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralColorado
- Rocky Mountain National Park restrictions and closures https://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
