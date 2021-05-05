The Town of Estes Park and Estes Park Western Heritage, Inc. have announced that a reduced number of tickets for the 2021 Rooftop Rodeo will be available for purchase beginning at noon on Thursday, May 6 at www.rooftoprodeo.com. This year’s rodeo takes place nightly from Monday, July 5 through Saturday, July 10 at the Estes Park Events Complex. Attendance is being limited this year to allow for social distancing.
Standard ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens, military personnel, and children (ages 3-12). Admission is free for children age two and under. General admission discounts of 25 percent are available for groups of 15 or more and will apply automatically at checkout. The Rooftop Rodeo will be live streamed all six nights on the Cowboy Channel.
Each night of the Rodeo features unique themes and/or promotions:
Monday, July 5 -- Military Appreciation Night: Military personnel and their families pay just $10 per person for general admission
Tuesday, July 6 -- Family Night: Tickets for children (ages 3-12) are just $5 each
Wednesday, July 7 -- Locals Night: Locals receive a 25 percent discount on general admission with online coupon code "80517" (only when ordering tickets online or purchasing in advance at the Event Center office)
Thursday, July 8 -- First Responders Night: First Responders and their families pay just $10 per person for general admission
Friday, July 9 -- Fiesta at the Rodeo: Fiesta-themed live music before the rodeo and during Pre-Show
Saturday, July 10: Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night We encourage you to proudly wear pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness and research.
For more information about the Rooftop Rodeo, visit www.rooftoprodeo.com. Ticket purchasing inquiries may be made by contacting the Town of Estes Park Events Office at 970-970-586-6104, or events@estes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.