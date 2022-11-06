Ukrainian Resettlement Fund At Crossroads Ministry Grows

By: Dale Bonza
Rotary Club of Estes Park members presented a check in the amount of $3,100 to Executive Director Brian Schaffer and Client Advocate Jess Borries of Crossroads Ministry on Oct. 20. This money represents personal donations from Rotary members who hope to meet the needs of Ukrainian refugees as they find a peaceful place to resettle in the Estes Valley.
Executive Director Schaffer thanked Dennis Gellhaus, Rotary President, for Rotarians’ continuing generosity as the Ukrainian fund grows. The fund has already provided prepaid smartphones for arriving Ukrainians to make appointments for job interviews and stay connected with friends and family. Further donations from the community can be made directly to Crossroads Ministry.
Crossroads Ministry continues their refugee community support with food, thrift store and gas vouchers, winter clothing, rent payments, security deposits and help with all the things it takes to start over in a new land. Resources include this fund and the many services/donations from other non-profit organizations in the Estes Valley.
Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million people. Rotarians provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace in the world.
The Rotary Club of Estes Park meets for fellowship and lunch on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 119, 850 N. St. Vrain Ave., Estes Park. The weekly program begins at noon. Visiting Rotarians and locals with a zest for local and worldwide service are invited to visit.
Learn more at: www.clubrunner.ca/estespark.
Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/estesparkrotary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.