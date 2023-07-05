The annual Rooftop Rodeo Parade takes place Thursday, July 6 at 10 a.m. The parade staging area will be on West Elkhorn Avenue from Far View Drive to Spruce Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m. Elkhorn Avenue and all intersections will close from Spruce Drive to the intersection of U.S. 34 and U.S 36. At approximately 10:15 a.m. U.S. 36 will close from the intersection of U.S. 34 and U.S. 36 and continue down U.S. 36/North Saint Vrain Avenue to Fourth Street. Westbound traffic on U.S. 36 will be detoured via Fish Creek Road. All roads will open immediately after the parade ends at approximately 12 p.m.
From approximately 10:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. the Parking Structure at 691 N. Saint Vrain Ave/U.S. 36 will be closed to all traffic entering or exiting the Parking Garage. Vehicles parked in the garage at 10:15 a.m. must remain parked until 12 p.m.
The Estes Valley Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The market is located at the Estes Park Visitor Center at 500 Big Thompson Ave. The market hours are extended until 3 p.m. due to the closure of the Parking Structure and to allow guests to shop later and avoid the traffic impacts of the Rooftop Rodeo Parade.
The Peak summer shuttle service will alter services to accommodate the parade, as well. The Red, Brown and Silver routes are impacted by the parade route. Details are available at www.estes.org/shuttles.
For more information on the Rooftop Rodeo parade and traffic implications please contact the Town of Estes Park Events division at 970-586-6104 or events@estes.org. For details on the Estes Valley Farmers Market and contact information for the event coordinator, please visit www.facebook.com/EstesValleyFarmersMarket.
