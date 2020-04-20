Applications are now available for businesses in Estes Park to request Business Relief Funding. The Estes Chamber of Commerce and the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation are administering the distribution of $150,000 in grants from the Town of Estes Park’s Community Relief Fund for rapid relief to small businesses that have suffered economic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These funds will be used to provide businesses relief in the areas of:
• Retention of employees
• Mortgage and rental payments
• Utilities and bills
• Tax and insurance dues
Town Administrator Travis Machalek commented, "It's our hope that businesses can begin reopening as soon as it is deemed safe to do so by public health officials. In the meantime, our goal is to quickly get these funds back into the business community to help alleviate some of the hardship caused by COVID-19."
The Business Relief Fund has two separate components: The Employee Retention Fund and the Overhead Maintenance Fund. Businesses may apply for assistance from either or both of these programs using this application. Eligible businesses will receive a grant covering up to 40% of their payroll for two months, up to $10,000 from the employee retention fund. In addition, eligible business will receive a grant covering up to 40% of their expenses from the overhead maintenance fund.
These funds are available now and representatives from the Chamber and the EDC are currently accepting applications. Businesses must meet the following criteria to apply for assistance:
• Hold a business license with the Town of Estes Park.
• Located within the Estes Valley Development Code Area.
• Can demonstrate that the COVID-19 pandemic caused at least a 25% decrease in revenue.
• Employ 1-10 employees in total across all locations (full-time or part-time).
• Have been in operation for at least 6 months.
The Town of Estes Park, the EDC and the Chamber all agree that our businesses need relief now. We are pleased to be able to act quickly, and it is our hope that these grants will help businesses retain employees and mitigate the long-term effects of getting behind in their bills.
For details on criteria for eligibility and how to apply, please see this Link to Download the Business Relief Fund Application or send your request for information to EPBusinessRelief@gmail.com.
