Town of Estes Park volunteers

In 2021, 188 volunteers gave 8,972 hours to Town of Estes Park advisory boards, committees and services -- a value of $256,061 and a significant savings for taxpayers. Mayor Wendy Koenig commented, “The Town's 188 dedicated volunteers contribute their time and talents to making Estes Park a wonderful community. In the areas they support, we simply couldn't provide the same level of service without them. They have our continual gratitude for their support of our community and the quality of life here.”

The Town of Estes Park has created a central online location for volunteer information and an easy, new way to apply for a position at www.estes.org/volunteering. It lists current openings on Town-appointed advisory boards and committees. Current openings include:

Estes Park Board of Adjustment -- two positions to be appointed

Estes Park Planning Commission -- two positions to be appointed

Family Advisory Board -- four positions to be appointed

Parks Advisory Board -- two positions to be appointed

Transportation Advisory Board -- two positions to be appointed

Estes Park Museum (Historic Fall River Hydroplant Docent, Estes Park Museum Gallery Host, Downtown Walking Tour Docent and Collections Volunteer)

Estes Park Visitor Center (Ambassador)

Estes Park Police Department (Police Auxiliary and Front Window Reception)

Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership

Special Events

For more information on these opportunities, including volunteer job descriptions, please visit www.estes.org/volunteering.

