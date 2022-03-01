The Larimer County Department of Health & Environment (LCDHE) is updating their COVID-19 Data Dashboard to more closely align with how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determines the strain on communities and healthcare systems due to COVID-19. Residents who closely follow Larimer County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard will notice updates and changes to the dashboard’s features this week.
With more tools than ever before available to prevent COVID-19 from placing strain on communities and healthcare systems, last week CDC introduced COVID-19 Community Levels. This is a new way to help communities and individuals make decisions based on the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and healthcare systems. With current high levels of population immunity from both vaccination and infections, the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 is greatly reduced for most people.
The CDC now looks at a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level. Larimer County’s dashboard will now provide the most current and accurate local data for these metrics, which currently place Larimer County in the Low risk level. At times, the CDC data may differ from Larimer County’s data due to differences in how data were collected, how metrics were calculated, or the timing of web updates. At this time, the data displayed on the CDC site is delayed by multiple days compared to the data reported by LCDHE.
The most recent updates include:
● The removal of Larimer County’s Risk Score Factors meter that indicated low, medium, and high risk scores. The colors of the indicator “sliders” are no longer on a green, yellow, and red gradient because they are no longer tied to a risk score or to Colorado’s retired Dial. The 7-Day Case Rate per 100,000 and the 7-Day Percent Positivity meters will continue to operate and display data and will continue to reflect the percent increase or decrease week over week.
● The removal of the CDC Risk of Transmission meter. The CDC is now using Community Levels to reflect the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and healthcare systems. A new meter indicating Levels Low, Medium, or High has replaced the Risk of Transmission meter.
● The removal of the Number of COVID-19 Patients in Hospitals indicator and graphs.
● The removal of the Percentage of ICU Utilization indicators and graphs. Hospital capacity is no longer being significantly impacted by COVID-19. When the capacity of area hospitals is challenged due to COVID-19 or other public health threats, hospital systems will notify LCDHE. If this occurs, LCDHE will consider what local recommendations or actions may be needed to protect hospital capacity and the health of the community.
● A graphic has been added to the dashboard to remind residents of protective measures to prevent COVID-19. Protective measures against transmission represented include: enjoying activities outdoors, wearing high quality masks, vaccination and boosting, ventilation and filtration, testing before gathering, spending less time indoors in less crowded spaces, and taking precautions when in areas of forced exhalation such as where singing, yelling, and exercising are occurring.
As COVID-19 conditions continue to improve, the health department will continue to make additional updates to ensure that residents can access the most accurate and relevant COVID-19 data. The Data Dashboard can be accessed at www.larimer.org/covid.
