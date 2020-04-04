YMCA of the Rockies is offering emergency childcare for working parents during the COVID-19 crisis. We’ve opened our doors to serve a critical need for healthcare providers, emergency responders, and other essential service employees as defined by the State of Colorado who have children. This is in partnership with many YMCAs around the country who are filling this gap in childcare for their communities. Our licensed childcare facility offers programming for kids ages three and older, led by certified teachers in a safe, nurturing environment.
A $40 per day fee is charged for materials and staff. In order to serve families who need it most, we have identified ways to cover costs that may be too high for some. This is through a partnership between EVICS and the YMCA scholarship fund. If cost is a barrier for safe, necessary childcare, please reach out to us directly.
We’re doing everything we can to keep our kids, staff, and community healthy while we fill this need in the community. We’ve enforced precautionary measures, including:
- Low ratios of 10 people per class (2 instructors and 8 kids)
- Daily health checks including fever monitoring and symptom tracking – any sign of illness requires removal from the program for 14 days after symptoms clear
- Signed affidavit from parents acknowledging their role in preventing the spread of the virus
- Daily disinfecting and cleaning of the facility, detailed information upon request
- As always, as much outdoor time as possible!
If this is a child’s first time attending Day Camp or Preschool at YMCA of the Rockies, they will need to register through our website: https://epcdaycamp.campintouch.com/ui/forms/application/camper/App
Before their first day, parents need to submit an application, immunization records, health history records, camper permission forms, and any other medical forms specific to your child’s needs (asthma, allergies, medication). For help submitting an application, or other paperwork questions, contact Bridget Schmidt at 970-586-3341 ext. 1280
Kids must be at least 3 years old and potty trained. For any kids who need a nap, we will do nap time from 1-2:30. Older kids will spend this time doing assigned homework. Please bring the following items with you:
• Spare change of clothing (ages 3-5)
• Water bottle
• AM & PM Snack
• Lunch (we do have a refrigerator if anything needs to be kept cold)
• Homework (Kindergarten and over)
• 2 blankets for nap time (+ one “Lovey” if he has/uses one) (ages 3-5)
Examples of activities include: hiking, snow play, art, reading, outdoor games, and more—each designed for the age groups that attend that day. Please send your child with clothing that allows them to play outdoors.
This service will be available Monday-Friday, 8-4:30 p.m. Drop off will be at the Bennett Youth Building. To find the building, continue straight at the top of the hill at the YMCA. Pass the mini golf course on your left, and turn right once you see the sign “Day Camp.” Follow the road until you see Bennett and the fenced-in playground on your left-hand side.
We are happy to answer any other questions you may have about our program, our facilities, our staff, or the registration process. If you’re not sure if you qualify for the program, please reach out to us with specifics about your situation and we will get back to you. For any other questions, contact Bennett Preschool Director, Bria Quaintance directly at bquaintance@ymcarockies.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.