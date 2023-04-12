The Town of Estes Park is accepting letters of interest for an open Trustee position on the Board of Trustees due to the untimely passing of Mayor Pro Tem Scott Webermeier. The position will be from the date of the appointment through the next Municipal Election in April 2024. To be eligible for the Trustee position a person must (1) be a United States citizen; (2) be at least 18 years old; (3) be a resident of the Town of Estes Park for the past twelve consecutive months; and (4) be a registered elector.
The Board of Trustees seeks a forward-thinking individual who is willing to contribute the necessary time and energy to assist the Town in achieving their strategic plan. Letters should include a list of experiences and why you wish to serve in this capacity. The preferred candidate will have previous municipal government experience and make the commitment to attend all regular Town Board meetings and special meetings, serve on other boards and committees as a liaison, attend Trustee Talks, and other Town related functions.
Please submit your letter of interest to Town Clerk Jackie Williamson, Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Room 130 or by email jwilliamson@estes.org, by Friday, April 21, 2023 at 5:00 pm. The Board will review the letters of interest and possibly conduct candidate interviews. The Town Board of Trustees reserves the right to make the final decision on the appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.