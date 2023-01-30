Estes Park Aerial Tramway Closing

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Heron, who designed and built the historical Estes Park Aerial Tramway in 1955, has decided that we will no longer be able to run the Tramway.
Bob Heron managed the tramway until his death in 1999. At that point, John Heron, Bob’s son was able to move to Estes Park and continue in his father’s footsteps. With John’s passing in 2022, we find ourselves unable to continue operating the Tramway as a family business. This decision did not come easily.
Unless a new owner comes forward to take over the business and operations, the Tramway will not be open for the 2023 season. We would like to see the heritage of the Tramway continue and we are open to all interested parties and ideas.
Please contact: Estesparkaerialtramway@yahoo.com if you are interested in this business opportunity.
We greatly appreciate all of the employees, vendors, townspeople, tourists and chipmunks for your long-standing support, and for letting us be part of your memories for the past 67 years.
Thank you Estes Park Community!
