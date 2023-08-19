Estes Valley residents showed up in force on Saturday, August 12 to support Estes Recycles Day, with a record-breaking turnout of 504 cars and trucks unloaded at the Events Center parking lot.
The League of Women Voters Community Recycling Committee organizes this annual event with the support of volunteers both from within its membership and the Rotary Club, and with additional help from many individuals and organizations across the Estes Valley. In addition to running the shredding station, Rotary provides insurance coverage for the event each year.
The town again provided the venue, tables and traffic cones and partnered with Larimer County Household Hazardous Waste Program (HHW) to collect household batteries at the event. Three huge metal drums of batteries were collected and carefully sorted for safe disposal.
Scrap metal, microwaves, bike tires and tubes, documents to be shredded, compact fluorescent lights, smoke detectors, old TVs and computers, and a wide array of other electronics were gathered over the space of three hours. Volunteers were kept energized with coffee courtesy of Kind Coffee.
Event attendee Peter Reuman arrived to recycle scrap metal and electronics. "I filled my whole car with old electronics and I couldn't believe they only charged me $10! It was a really extensive operation!” he said.
Gosia Pisowicz recycled two computer monitors, a flat screen TV, remote controls and cables, some old home phones and a radio.
“I was truly amazed to see so many cars lined up to recycle,” she said. ‘It made me a little emotional to see so many people involved in such a great event that gives our community an easy and affordable way to dispose of items. The planning and organization with so many cars going through was impressive. All the volunteers were really pleasant and helpful. I am grateful to everyone involved."
Thanks to generous grant funding from Premier Members Credit Union, Village Thrift Shop and Sunrise Rotary operating expenses for the event were highly subsidized this year allowing families to recycle at very little cost and resulting in a large and very successful event.
