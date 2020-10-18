As wildfire activity has forced closures along State Highway 7 and US-34, CDOT is urging travellers to avoid unnecessary trips in the area and allow emergency responders and evacuating residents to move as needed. Closures are in place along State Highway 7 from Lyons to the Highway 72 junction and on US-34 from Mall Road in Estes Park (Mile Point 65) to east of the Dam Store (MP85). Additional closures, including along US-36, are possible through this event; all closures can be found at www.cotrip.org.
For updates in Larimer County, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. To view maps of the evacuations, please visit nocoalert.org. For fire information, go to: nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=821eb2bac47c48c69558075f21365f01
